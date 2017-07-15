Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Targeting Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

(Photo: Reuters/Fabian Bimmer) Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal against HSV Hamburg, Nov. 5, 2016.

Looks like a new club has entered the race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's signature.

The Sun has reported that Chelsea has turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang after cash-filled Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian decided to back off in their pursuit of the £60-million-rated striker.

"Antonio Conte is looking at attacking options in his pursuit of retaining the title and may look to bring the Gabonese player to Stamford Bridge after failing to sign Romelu Lukaku. He's a prolific goal scorer and clocked up 31 goals in the Bundesliga last season, in 32 appearances, which according to Squawka is the most ever managed by a foreign player in a single season," Rebecca Chaplin wrote in her report for The Sun.

Chelsea need to add a striker this summer with Diego Costa likely on the move, and based on his goal scoring prowess, Aubameyang should have been on top of their list from the start. He would be the perfect replacement for Costa.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suárez, Gonzalo Higuaín, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Sergio Agüero are generally considered the most prolific goal scorers in the world today. However, Aubameyang's name has been added to the list in the past couple of years.

Aubameyang has always been a talented striker even when he was still plying his trade with Saint-Étienne, but he has been phenomenal in his last two seasons with Borussia Dortmund.

Aside from Chelsea, A.C. Milan are interested in Aubameyang as well, and The Sun has reported that they are prepared to lodge a £65-million bid for the Gabonese footballer.

Aubameyang has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. Club boss Jürgen Klopp used to manage Dortmund and reports note the Reds are the front runners for his signature right now.