Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues to Challenge Manchester United for Gareth Bale's Signature

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine Livepic) Real Madrid's Gareth Bale is challenged by Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci, June 3, 2017.

Gareth Bale's name has come up in transfer rumors all summer long as the most likely player on the way out if Read Madrid make a move to sign Kylian Mbappé. The question is, will the club make such a big move with the season about to start next week?

Real Madrid can always wait until next summer to sign Mbappé. However, Spanish outlet Diario Gol has reported that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is ready to offload Bale this summer to make way for the French striker.

If Bale is available, Manchester United are expected to be one of his top suitors. But Chelsea are prepared to battle the Red Devils for his signature.

According to the Express, Chelsea have emerged as a contender to sign Bale and they seem willing to pay £90 million to bring the Welsh winger to Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Bale's situation at Real all summer with Antonio Conte looking to make four more signings," Neil Fissler said in his report for the Express. "The Premier League champions have the financial power to match and improve anything that United put on the table to lure him away from the Spanish capital," he added.

Interestingly, Diario Gol has reported that Chelsea have informed Real Madrid that Bale is not worth £90 million because of his fitness issues the past two seasons. It remains to be seen if they can convince Los Blancos to lower their asking price.

Meanwhile, Spanish news outlet Don Balón has claimed that Bale is going to be benched when Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Supercopa de España final this Sunday. According to the report, Isco or Marcos Asensio will start in his place.

Seeing Bale join Chelsea is probably every Tottenham fan's worst nightmare, but unlike the Spurs, the Blues have never been afraid to make a big splash in the transfer market.