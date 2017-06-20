Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Will Launch a £60 Million Bid for Alex Sandro

Last week, Juventus executive director Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that Chelsea have lodged a bid for left-back Alex Sandro, but apparently, the offer wasn't good enough.

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez Livepic)Juventus' Alex Sandro (12) in action against Barcelona, April 19, 2017.

There have been conflicting reports on how much they offered since Marotta did not disclose it. Some say it was as high as £58 million, while others claim the bid was £55.2 million. There were also reports that say the offer was £52 million. That's interesting because Chelsea don't usually spend much on defenders.

In any case, the Express has reported that Chelsea are preparing to increase their offer to £60 million as they look to make Sandro their first signing of the summer transfer window. Unless they sign Willy Caballero first, of course.

"Sandro, who has been away on international duty with Brazil, is on around £75,000-a-week at Juventus, a figure Chelsea can easily improve on, and the defender has been told his club will not stand in his way if he makes it clear he wants to go," Tony Banks wrote in his report for the Express.

"Chelsea also face competition from Manchester City and Paris St Germain but manager Conte is determined to get his man, and either way, Juventus stand to make a healthy profit on the £23m they paid Porto for the player two years ago," he continued.

That should be a tempting offer. But Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via the Daily Mail) has reported that Juventus are going to offer Sandro a new contract as a last ditch effort to convince him to reject a move to West London.

Sandro is a very good left-back and he helped Juventus win the Serie A title last season. However, a deal involving him will likely eclipse the £50 million they spent to sign Fernando Torres from Liverpool back in 2011.

Will Chelsea break their club transfer record to sign a defender?