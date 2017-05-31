Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Chelsea Interested in Signing £100 Million-Rated Striker Romelu Lukaku

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has a strange relationship with Chelsea. He joined the club in 2011 as a teenager with the potential to develop into a world-class striker due to the unique mix of size, power and technique he possessed. Unfortunately, he never got the chance to shine since the club already had Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres, Nicolas Anelka, Florent Malouda and Salomon Kalou at the time.

Lukaku didn't play much in his first season with Chelsea and he was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion and Everton in successive seasons. With those clubs, Lukaku managed to regain his confidence and he was impressive. The Blues eventually sold him to Everton for £28 million in 2014.

But with Diego Costa possibly leaving this summer, Chelsea will have to look for a suitable replacement who can score goals in bunches. A familiar face may even return to Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Express' Neil Fissler, Chelsea are about to go head-to-head with Manchester United for Lukaku's signature this summer and they may have to pay a world-record transfer fee of £100 million to get him.

"He still has two years left on his contract with Everton but has told them that he won't sign a new long term deal in a bid to force through a move," Fissler wrote in his report.

"Chelsea are seen as the favourites to sign him as Lukaku feels that he has got unfinished business at Stamford Bridge," he continued. "He wants to prove that the Blues were wrong to sell him to Everton before giving him a proper chance to show what he could do," he added.

Fissler also said the club will sell Costa to China for £60 million once the Chinese transfer window opens next month. That should give them the funds to spend on Lukaku.

On hindsight, maybe Chelsea should have included a buy-back clause when they sold him to Everton.

Meanwhile, it seems the players are aware of the club's intentions to sign Lukaku this summer.

Eden Hazard has joked that they may not have the money to sign his fellow Belgian footballer if he signs a new contract with the club this summer. And Costa himself has noted that Chelsea should pursue Lukaku if he leaves.