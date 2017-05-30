Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Chelsea Interested in Signing Gareth Bale

Someone has to remind Manchester United that they aren't the only Premier League club that wants to bring Gareth Bale back to England.

(Photo: Reuters/Javier Barbancho)Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring against Espanyol, Feb. 18, 2017.

Bale's long-term fitness has been called into question after another injury-plagued season, but Chelsea don't seem to mind.

According to Spanish publication Don Balón, Chelsea are expected to pursue Bale this summer if Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard. Apparently, Antonio Conte appears to be willing to do a straight swap. Both players are reportedly valued at around €100 million (£87 million).

"It's only Florentino holding them back. With the constant chirping from his fellow board members, if the president relents, any offer that will at least match the €100 million paid to Tottenham four years ago will be enough to sell," Chris Beattie of Tribal Football said in his report.

"It broke over the weekend that Chelsea reps had already been in touch to suggest €100 million wouldn't be a problem for Roman Abramovich. It was suggested manager Antonio Conte was behind the approach, but it is the owner at Chelsea who is the biggest Bale fan," he continued.

Well, the sight of Bale in a Chelsea uniform will certainly irk Tottenham fans.

The Welsh winger's future in Real Madrid is already uncertain and many believe the club may let him leave this offseason. Some have even suggested that he's as good as gone if he is left on the bench when Real Madrid face Juventus in the Champions League final.

But is Bale really an upgrade over Hazard? Not really. Look, the Welshman is a world-class football player. There's no question about that. However, his persistent fitness problems are a big red flag and Chelsea should be concerned. How many games will he miss next season due to injuries?

But if Hazard joins Real Madrid this summer, Chelsea may as well get Bale back in return.