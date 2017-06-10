Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Romelu Lukaku to Turn Down Manchester United for a Return to Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku is a wanted man this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Yates)Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring a goal against Burnley, April 15, 2017.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on him, but he may be on his way back to Stamford Bridge.

According to the Independent, Lukaku has already decided that he wants to rejoin Chelsea this offseason and he's going to turn down Manchester United's offer.

"The 24-year-old on Tuesday gave a number of clues to his future while on international duty with Belgium, stating that he 'knows what's happening', and significant progress has already been made on a move to the new champions," Miguel Delaney said in his report for the Independent.

"The Independent understands that United made an enquiry last week and, while they were not given a firm 'no', the Old Trafford club were told that a deal with Chelsea is very close," he added.

Everton want £100 million for Lukaku, but it is believed that they may be willing to lower it to £80 million. Chelsea are also expected to double Lukaku's wages. The Belgian striker is currently earning £80,000 per week.

Interestingly, the Independent has also reported that Everton actually prefer to do business with United because they are interested in Chris Smalling and Sergio Romero.

According to the Evening Standard, Lukaku turned down Everton's offer of £140,000 a week because he really wants to return to Chelsea this summer. Furthermore, United were planning to give him a £200,000-a-week contract, but he rejected that as well.

Well, Lukaku has unfinished business with the Blues and it looks like he's leaning toward a return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea really need to sign a proven goal scorer like Lukaku this offseason because Diego Costa appears to be on his way out. In fact, club manager Antonio Conte seems to have informed Costa that he's not part of his plans for the future via a text message. Well, getting dumped by text never feels good.