Chester Bennington's Wife Talinda Targeted by Hacker, Posts Sickening Tweets After Linkin Park Frontman's Death

Just hours after Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in his California residence, his wife's Twitter account posted a number of disturbing tweets regarding his death. It was later revealed that Talinda Bennington's account was targeted by hackers in a sickening display of contempt for her husband's death.

Reuters/Steve Marcus Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, died on Thursday from apparent suicide

The hacker reportedly posted six tweets within 24 hours of Bennington's death. The vile tweets made disturbing claims that the singer was already dead before he hanged himself and that she had been cheating on Bennington with his fellow band member Mike Shinoda.

But perhaps the most insulting tweet said that Talinda never loved Chester but rather his money. Twitter exploded with activity after the posts as many fans expressed their anger at the apparent insult to Bennington's memory. Even more disgusting is that the tweets appeared at a time when his passing was still being mourned by those close to him.

Followers of Talinda's Twitter account begged the hacker to delete the posts and asked why anyone would do such a thing. Minutes later, the tweets were deleted but kept popping up after a while.

Many fans believe this will lead Twitter to shut down her account, at least temporarily, to avoid any further tweets. Nevertheless, fans are still keeping a close eye at Talinda's profile should the hacker attempt to post more tasteless claims regarding the Benningtons.

Although shocking, this isn't the first time Talinda has had her privacy breached. Back in 2007, a woman by the name of Devon Townsend pleaded guilty to cyber-stalking charges. Townsend reportedly used government computers to access the accounts of Talinda and Chester Bennington.

Many fans are still reeling from the death of Bennington. Linkin Park co-founder and fellow vocalist Shinoda said that an official statement will be released by the band when they have it.