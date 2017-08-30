Chicago Bears NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Cameron Meredith Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Joon Han) Soldier Field in 2006.

The Chicago Bears fans were already expecting the worst when wide receiver Cameron Meredith suffered a leg injury during their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but now it has been confirmed.

The Bears have announced that Meredith is expected to miss the 2017 season after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

The veteran wide receiver went down in pain and grabbed his left leg after a low tackle by Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien during the first quarter of Sunday's game, and he was carted off the field his left leg in an inflatable cast.

"Cam has worked so hard and was having a heck of a camp and a heck of a preseason. We are pretty close since we came in together. It sucks to see one of your guys go down. He was going to have a big year this year. It's always bad when you see one of your guys go down, but he will bounce back. He is a hard worker and he will be back and ready for next year," fellow wide receiver Kevin White said after the game, via the Bears' official website.

White has missed most of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to leg injuries, but he will get the chance to start in Meredith's place. Free agent acquisitions Victor Cruz, Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton should see more playing time as well. Wheaton is currently recovering from left finger surgery.

Meredith isn't going to be easy to replace, though. He was by far the Bears' best receiver last season and he finished the 2016 campaign with 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Bears long snapper Patrick Scales suffered a torn ACL as well during their game against the Titans. The team has already signed Jeff Overbaugh and he should fill in for Scales at the position.