Chicago Bulls Expected to Buy Out Dwyane Wade in the Coming Months

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) is pressured by Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) during the first half at American Airlines Arena, Nov. 10, 2016.

Dwyane Wade may not be a member of the Chicago Bulls for long.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Wade is expected to reach a buyout agreement with the Bulls in the next few months.

"Bulls GM Gar Forman said at the Las Vegas Summer League that he hasn't had any discussions with Wade's representatives about a potential buyout, but the widespread belief within the organization is that a deal that would allow Wade to play elsewhere will eventually get worked out at some point during the season," Friedell said in his report.

With the Bulls undergoing a rebuild after trading away Jimmy Butler, a veteran like Wade is unlikely to stick with the team next season.

The 12-time All-Star can actually opt out of his contract this summer, but instead, he decided to pick up his $23.8 million player option for next season. Well, that's a lot of money to leave on the table.

The Bulls were still expected to compete in the Eastern Conference when Wade opted in, but a few days later, they decided to ship Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves and their playoff hopes went out the door with him.

They did get Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and this year's seventh overall pick Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Butler, but they can't possibly make it back to the postseason with their current squad.

Wade is better off playing elsewhere and he can still provide great guard play for a title contender.

If he could secure a buyout, a lot of people believe he might return to Miami and his long-time Heat teammate Udonis Haslem has already made it known that they would love to have him back.

"My advice to him is, 'Hey, we'd love to have you but take it one step at a time, take it one step at a time,'" Haslem said during an appearance on the "Joe Rose Show," via Heat Nation.