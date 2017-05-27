Chicago Bulls NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Dwyane Wade Expected to Opt In This Offseason

Perhaps this shouldn't really come as a surprise.

According to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, Dwyane Wade is expected to opt into the final year of his contract and stay with the Chicago Bulls.

"All I can tell you is most everyone associated with the Bulls believes Wade will pick up the option and remain in Chicago for a second season. More surprising things have happened in league history, though. So stay tuned," Johnson said in his report.

"He often served as the anchor for the second group in his second-quarter rotational turn. If Wade opts in and the Bulls decide this is the best role for him, how Fred Hoiberg handles it will be intriguing," he added.

This is the logical move for Wade. That's $23.8 million on the table. He probably won't get that much again in his career, so he may as well exercise his player option for next season. Besides, he doesn't have to chase a championship ring like other players his age because he already has three of them. If he wants to win another title he can always do it after next season — if he decides to keep playing, of course.

Wade is still productive, though, and he has continued to post solid numbers in his first year with the Bulls. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.9 minutes per game last season, and he played in 60 games.

It has been a frustrating season for Wade and the rest of the Bulls. They struggled all season long are they barely made it into the playoffs. However, the team actually made some noise in the postseason by beating the Boston Celtics twice on their home floor. Unfortunately, Rajon Rondo got hurt and the Celtics went on to win the next four games in the series.

Well, the Bulls' triumvirate of Jimmy Butler, Wade and Rondo probably deserves another chance to show the basketball world that they can be a threat in the Eastern Conference.