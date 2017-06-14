Chicago Bulls NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Dwyane Wade Had a 'Positive' Meeting With Management

After the Boston Celtics eliminated the Chicago Bulls in game six of their first-round series, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade met briefly with the team's front office staff and they agreed to move their exit interviews to a later date.

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) is pressured boy Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) during the first half at American Airlines Arena, Nov. 10, 2016.

Butler had a good chat with management last Monday, and now it's Wade's turn.

According to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, Wade had a "positive" meeting with the Bulls' front office personnel. He still hasn't decided if he's opting in, but they reportedly talked about what the team would look like next season.

"The Bulls haven't pressed Wade on his decision out of respect for the process. But the franchise has been preparing for Wade to opt in all along, and most league observers believe Wade will return," Johnson wrote in his report.

Wade has until June 27 to make his decision, but some of his teammates think he will definitely return.

"He definitely sounds like a guy that's coming back. I just feel like when you're talking about recruiting [potential free agents] and what you hope your [teammates] are working on [this summer], you're in," a Bulls player told the Chicago Sun-Times.

From a financial standpoint, this is the smart thing to do for Wade. He's already 35 and his number have been in steady decline in the past few seasons. No team is going to give him a $23.8 million contract if he becomes a free agent, so he may as well exercise his option to play with the Bulls for another year.

However, Wade may have to opt out and join a contender if he wants to chase another ring because the Bulls are unlikely to challenge for a title next season.

Wade is keeping his options open for now. But he will have to come up with a decision in two weeks' time.