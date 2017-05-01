Chicago Bulls NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Jimmy Butler Hopes to Stay, Wants Rajon Rondo Back as Well

A lot of people actually thought the Chicago Bulls were going to take the series against the Boston Celtics after they won the first two games at the TD Garden. Unfortunately, the Celtics woke up after the losses and went on to win four straight against a Bulls team without Rajon Rondo.

(Photo: Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) goes to the basket against New York Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn (9) and forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at United Center, Jan. 1, 2016.

Bulls fans would probably argue that they could have won if Rondo didn't get sidelined due to a thumb injury. However, that's water under the bridge now. The team could get their revenge next season, but first, they would have to take care of a lot of things in the offseason.

There are a lot of question marks heading into the summer. Will they keep Jimmy Butler or trade him? Should they pick up the team option on Rondo's contract? Will Dwyane Wade stay?

Well, the Bulls have yet to decide what they want to do, but Butler really wants to stay and he thinks the team should bring Rondo back as well.

"He's been huge for us this year. Molding these young guys into the type of player that they need to be on this basketball floor, in that film room, around everybody," Butler said, according to ESPN.

Well, Rondo has certainly become quite a popular player in the locker room. He doesn't always see eye-to-eye with Butler and Wade, but both of them seem to have developed a bond with the former Celtics point guard.

"I definitely became a fan of Rajon as the season went on. It's always good to have another coach on the floor," Wade said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"I know everyone can point to a guy's limitations. But he was great with the young guys. He was great with understanding how to handle me and Jimmy," he continued.

Meanwhile, Wade's future with the team is also uncertain. He has a player option for next season, but he has mentioned in the past that he wants to wait to see if the Bulls will trade Butler before making a decision.