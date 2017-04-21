Chicago Bulls NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Rajon Rondo Wants to Stay With the Bulls

It's been an up-and-down season for Rajon Rondo. He was the clear-cut starter when the season began, but Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg decided to bench him a couple of months in as the team continues to struggle. He slowly worked his way back into the rotation since then and now he's back in the starting unit.

(Photo: Reuters/Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports)Rajon Rondo during his tenure with the Boston Celtics.

Rondo has been a major catalyst so far in the first two games of the series against the Boston Celtics. He's now proven that the Bulls made the right call by signing him last summer, but does he want to return next season after such a rough start in Chicago?

After their win over the Celtics earlier this week, Rondo spoke with reporters and he said he really wants to return even if Dwyane Wade decides to leave this offseason.

"Yes. This team was put together in a couple months with, I think, 10 new guys. It's hard to jell that quickly, especially if guys don't have the right mindset. Organizations have to give guys a little bit of time to grow and learn each other," Rondo said, via the Chicago Tribune.

"Always keep your guys together as long as possible so they can develop chemistry and make deep runs in the playoffs and go through things together and grow. If that's the case here, that'd be great. If not, it's up to those guys," he continued.

Of course, it should be noted that the Bulls hold the team option on the veteran point guard, and it's up to the team to decide if they want to bring him back next season. Rondo's $13.39 million salary for the 2017–2018 season is only partially guaranteed. If they waive him on or before June 30, they only have to pay him three million dollars.

Rondo has already publicly stated that he wants to stay. Now, the ball is in the Bulls' court.