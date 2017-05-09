Chicago Bulls Trade Rumors: There's a 'Good Chance' Rajon Rondo Will Return

Rajon Rondo struggled early on in his first season with the Chicago Bulls, but he managed to play his way back into the starting lineup by the end of the season. In fact, he was arguably the most important Bulls player in the first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, he was sidelined due to a thumb fracture and they got knocked out of the playoffs.

The Bulls will have to answer a lot of questions this offseason, but it looks like the team's front office executives really like what Rondo brings to the table and there's a "good chance" he'll be back next season.

"We're going to make those decisions down the road, but there's a good chance, a really good chance, that we'll bring Rajon back. And for these reasons: As we get younger, it's still really important to have quality veterans around your young players. And to a man, our young people love Rajon. He was great in the locker room, he was great off the court with these guys," Bulls vice president John Paxson said at the end-of-season press conference, according to ESPN.

"He held them accountable in a lot of ways so we really take a lot from him," he added.

True enough, Rondo was great with the younger players. He even defended them earlier this year when Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade questioned their desire to win. He doesn't have the greatest track record over the years, but he sure knows how to show his current teammates that he has their backs.

Rondo isn't going to score a ton of points like Butler and Wade, and his stats aren't that impressive last season. However, he always tries his best to do the intangibles for the team. He knows how to be a leader and the Bulls need someone like him on their roster.