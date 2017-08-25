Chicago Bulls NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Younger Bulls Players 'Can't Stand' Dwyane Wade

(Photo::Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Dwyane Wade (3) and LeBron James (6) with the Miami Heat in 2010.

Dwyane Wade has always been a fiery competitor on the hardwood. He doesn't like to lose. That's why he questioned his younger teammates' efforts after a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks last season.

Of course, calling out his Bulls teammates publicly might not have been the smartest thing to do at that time. It rubbed them the wrong way because he sat out multiple practices to get some rest last season. Wade attended more practices after that, but it seems that his relationship with the others didn't improve a bit in the months following that incident.

ESPN's Nick Friedell appeared on "The Jump" recently and he said Wade's young teammates really "can't stand" him, and a buyout is "inevitable."

"It's coming. It's just a matter of when not if. But right now, guys, it's just kind of a staring contest. Everybody's looking at each other saying 'OK, how much money are you willing to give up? This is a divorce that's going to happen, but it may take some time," Friedell said, via CBS Sports.

Fans already had an inkling that the Bulls will eventually buy out his contract in the coming months. After all, they aren't expected to compete for a playoff spot next season after they traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a veteran like Wade is not needed on a rebuilding team. However, it's still a little surprising to hear that some his teammates dislike him so much that they can't wait to see him leave.

In any case, Butler said some of his former teammates may not be playing with the right mindset if they don't like Wade because of his relentless drive to win.

"If they dislike him because the guy wants to win, well, then that team has some serious problems on the way," told the Chicago Sun-Times.