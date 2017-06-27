Chicago Bulls Still Deciding on What to Do With Rajon Rondo

The Chicago Bulls chose to walk on the path to rebuilding when they shipped Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they can't seem to decide what to do with Rajon Rondo.

Reuters/Christian PetersenRajon Rondo (L) goes up for a basket against Kobe Bryant in the first half during Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals series in Los Angeles, California, June 6, 2010.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls still haven't decided whether to pick up Rondo's $13.4 million option for next season or to waive him. His contract is only guaranteed for three million dollars if they release him before June 30.

"While the Bulls greatly value Rondo's talent and teaching and mentoring ability, they also know their young point guards Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne need to play. And they also still have Jerian Grant," Johnson wrote in his report.

Johnson added that his sources told him the Bulls are also considering waiving him and re-signing him for less money. However, that can be risky because the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers are reportedly going to pursue him if he hits the open market.

"Rondo restored his standing around the league with his professionalism and playoff performance under trying circumstances last season and is expected to draw interest from at least the Pelicans and Pacers in free agency," Johnson said.

Rondo tarnished his reputation during his final seasons with the Boston Celtics when he butted heads with head coach Doc Rivers, and he also had issues with Rick Carlisle during his brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2014-15 season.

Rondo went on to join the dysfunctional Sacramento Kings the following season and he did fairly well during his lone season with the team. He led the league in assist that season, but he was no longer the defensive stalwart he once was when he played for the Celtics.

Despite his success with the Kings, Rondo was still branded a "cancer" in the locker room. Well, the Bulls clearly didn't care when they signed him last summer.

Rondo had an up-and-down season with the Bulls and he was even benched by head coach Fred Hoiberg at one time. That didn't stop him from defending his younger teammates when Butler and Dwyane Wade criticized them early this year. He also became a vital member of the team by the time the playoffs started.

A veteran like Rondo seems like an odd fit on a rebuilding team, but the Bulls could use some of his leadership while they develop their younger players.