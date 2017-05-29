Chicago Bulls Trade Rumors: Dwyane Wade to Test Free Agency If Team Trades Jimmy Butler?

Recent rumors claim that Dwyane Wade will opt out of his contract if the Chicago Bulls will decide to trade Jimmy Butler. However, it looks like Wade will likely continue his final year on the team, regardless of any changes on the team's roster.

Reuters/Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY SportsChicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye (2) during the second half at the United Center, April 12, 2017.

According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, Wade is expected to continue his $23.8 million contract. Although he did not explicitly reveal his future plans for his career, he did share his thoughts about the possibilities for him this offseason.

"I'm an open-minded person. I'm always open to a lot of things. That's never been presented to me. I've never had that," Wade stated. "But I will never be a person that says, 'Oh, never.' If it's the right situation, you do what's best for the team and yourself."

After over a decade of playing for the NBA, Wade continues to post solid numbers in his recent games. He played in 60 games last season, scoring an average of 18.3 points, 3.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds 29.9 minutes per game.

As for the trade rumors about Butler, many teams are still interested in acquiring the All-Star small forward before the next NBA season begins. The list includes the recent NBA Draft Lottery winner, the Boston Celtics, which now has the first overall selection.

Butler posted great numbers during the last season. After over 76 gamers with the Bulls, he averaged 1.9 steals, 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds. His impressive stats drew the attention of NBA general managers, with previous reports claiming negotiations took place before the 2016 NBA trade deadline. Still, the Bulls wound up holding on to Butler.

The 2017 NBA Draft and offseason officially kicks off in June. More Butler trade rumors are expected to surface, especially now that the Chicago Bulls have to deal with different roster issues.