Chicago Cubs Eye Tigers' Justin Verlander and Alex Avila

Justin Verlander may have a bloated contract, but he's not exactly untradeable. In fact, the defending World Series champions seem to be interested in acquiring him.

According to MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi, the Chicago Cubs have reached out to the Detroit Tigers to ask about the availability of Verlander and catcher Alex Avila. Formal negotiations have yet to take place, but Morosi also mentioned that the Cubs have sent a scout to check on both players when the Tigers faced the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

"It's easy to see why Verlander holds appeal for the Cubs: He finished second in last year's American League Cy Young Award balloting, and he has a strong postseason track record: 7-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 16 starts. The Cubs are seeking greater reliability in their rotation, with Kyle Hendricks and Brett Anderson on the disabled list and veteran John Lackey struggling lately," Morosi wrote in his report.

"Lackey and Jake Arrieta have contracts that expire after this season, amplifying the Cubs' need to trade for starters who will be with the club beyond 2017," he continued.

Well, the Cubs have been struggling all season long. Perhaps they need some like Verlander to give them a boost. However, it should be noted that Verlander has been inconsistent this season. He has posted a 5–5 record and a 4.96 earned run average (ERA) in 17 starts so far.

Verlander will earn $28 million per season through 2019 and he has a $22 million vesting option for 2020. He also has a full no-trade clause.

Meanwhile, the Cubs traded Miguel Montero to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week, so Willson Contreras is going to need a new back up. Avila can easily fill the role that Montero left behind. The Cubs could use his experience behind the plate.