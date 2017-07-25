Chicago Cubs Still Interested in Tigers' Justin Verlander and Alex Avila

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Justin Verlander with the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

The Chicago Cubs have already acquired a top-tier starting pitcher in José Quintana earlier this month, but it seems that they are looking to add one more before the trade deadline on July 31.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Cubs and the Detroit Tigers are still discussing a potential trade involving starting pitcher Justin Verlander and catcher Alex Avila. However, he added that it's unclear how much progress has been made in the trade talks.

Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck has also reported that the Cubs scouted Verlander again during their game against the Minnesota Twins on July 24.

Verlander is 5–7 in 21 starts this season, and he has posted a posted a 4.50 earned run average (ERA) and 1.44 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 120 strikeouts in 124 innings pitched.

Verlander has had a subpar season so far, but he has been doing much better since the All-Star break. Moreover, people should remember that he's a former most valuable player and Cy Young Award winner. Last season, Verlander was 16–9 with a 3.04 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. He had 254 strikeouts in 227 2/3 innings as well.

The six-time All-Star is owed $56 million over the next two seasons. He also has a $22 million vesting option for 2020 if he finishes in the top five in the Cy Young voting in the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, Avila is posting a 0.280/0.402/0.488 slash line in 73 games this season, and he also has 11 home runs and 11 doubles. Avila would be a rental if the Cubs decide to acquire him since he's set to hit free agency during the offseason.

The Cubs made some big moves at the trade deadline last season to help fuel their World Series run. Can they do it again this year?