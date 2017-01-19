'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers: Severide Starts to Have Feelings for Anna

Severide (Taylor Kinney) is slowly recognizing his true feelings for Anna (guest star Charlotte Sullivan) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Who Lives and Who Dies," the promo reveals that the firefighter is falling in love with the patient. Last episode, he managed to convince his doctors to let him donate his bone marrow to her. Because of Severide's injury, he was not given the okay sign at first. In the end, he had to undergo the surgery without an anesthetic. Anna was so thankful that Severide was willing to go through all that pain for her. A bond is forming between them and the others around are quick to notice the sudden change.

Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) went to see Severide at the hospital several times. In one instance, she just left after seeing how happy he was with Anna. In the teaser, the voiceover claims Anna is Severide's soul mate, but he is confused because he still has feelings for Stella. There is tension between them when he approaches her to express his gratitude for assisting him while he was sick. Stella is quick to point out that she did it for him and not for Anna. Viewers could see that she still loves him.

Executive producer Derek Haas previously said that this complication would be discussed further in the season.

"We really liked the Severide-Kidd pairing that we had going toward the end of last season, into the beginning of this season, and then for plot reasons they separated. But we thought as we were developing the second half of the season, an interesting two characters to follow would be Kidd's feelings toward Severide as Severide's feelings grow toward this patient that he's trying to save," the executive producer told Entertainment Weekly.

"Chicago Fire" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.