'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers: Brett and Antonio Deal With Relationship Problems

Antonio's (guest star Jon Seda) estranged wife, Laura (guest star America Olivo), will cause problems for him and his new girlfriend in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

Facebook/NBCChicagoFireBrett meets Laura in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "An Agent of the Machine," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that Brett (Kara Killmer) will finally meet her man's ex. Laura was actually the reason why Antonio left the Intelligence Department. He wanted to be close to his children after their mother decided to go on a tour with her rich boyfriend, and working for the District Attorney's office would allow him to do just that.

In the meantime, Antonio already knew Brett because of his sister Gabby (Monica Raymund), but his sudden interest in the paramedic came as a surprise - even to him. However, it has not been long since Antonio and Brett got together as a couple, and Laura's presence will surely make things awkward for them. Antonio loved his ex-wife and was brokenhearted when she left him. Although they remain estranged, he still cares for her as the mother of his children. Brett will likely be jealous, especially when Laura shows that she and Antonio will always be connected. After all, Laura likes to cause trouble wherever she goes. Brett will need all the patience she can get in dealing with the brunette.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Firehouse 51 being under attack. The voiceover says that the assault is completely personal. Someone is out get revenge. It appears that the culprit knows Casey (Jesse Spencer). In the clip, the firefighters are advised to leave the building after explosives have been found all over the place. The unidentified man soon goes on a rampage and gunshots can be heard everywhere. The police will be asked to step in and handle the situation. Will Casey and the rest be able to get out of there alive?

"Chicago Fire" season 5 episode 12 will air Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.