'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers: Brett Deals with Boyfriend's Ex-Wife

Brett's (Kara Killmer) relationship with Antonio (guest star Jon Seda) will be facing a huge hurdle in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "An Agent of the Machine," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the detective's estranged wife, Laura (guest star America Olivo), will cause problems. It has not been long since Brett and Antonio started their romance. It came out of nowhere, but they are happy with what they have. Though Brett still has misgivings about dating someone like Antonio, she is working on it. She can see that he is a good man and father, and she respects him for that.

Antonio left the Intelligence Unit because he wanted to spend time with his children. His ex-wife had decided that she wanted to tour the world with her rich boyfriend. It looks like something has gone wrong with the trip, as she has returned, expecting a warm welcome from her ex-husband. Laura will likely annoy Brett. The paramedic will need a lot of patience in dealing with the brunette, as she has always considered Antonio as hers.

Meanwhile, the promo reveals that the entire Firehouse 51 will be under attack. An unknown man is targeting Casey (Jesse Spencer) and the other firefighters and he will not hesitate to blow up the building just to get revenge. In the teaser, the man has a gun and is shooting the fleeing firefighters. He has also rigged explosives around the place. The Chicago Police Department will be tapped to handle the case. A suspicious person will also enter the picture.

Dennis Mack (guest star Nick Boraine) is a friend of Severide's (Taylor Kinney) father. He was also a firefighter. The man will arrive in town, hoping to help. Spoilers reveal, though, that he may have a hidden agenda.

"Chicago Fire" season 5 episode 12 will air Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.