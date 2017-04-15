'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers: Severide Not Ready to Sever Ties With Anna

Severide (Taylor Kinney) is not ready to give up on Anna (Charlotte Sullivan) yet in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

Facebook/NBCChicagoFireSeveride wants answers in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Carry Their Legacy," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the lieutenant is determined to find out what went wrong with their relationship. After the dinner with his father, Benny (Treat Williams), Anna has been acting cold to him. Severide does not know that she has already decided to end things between them. Anna is convinced that they do not belong together but has yet to tell her boyfriend about how she feels. Severide will reportedly get some much needed support in his time of need. Will it be from ex-girlfriend Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo)?

Meanwhile, Casey (Jesse Spencer) is set to reunite with a former colleague. He and Jason (guest star Kamal Angelo Bolden) will meet in the field, where the latter will offer to help with a problem. When the rig of Firehouse 51 breaks down, Jason will step up and asks his men to accommodate Casey and the others. It remains a mystery if Jason is the one who Casey is trying to save in the promo. The teaser shows Casey going down a manhole to retrieve a fallen firefighter. Before anyone can get out of the hole, a huge explosion takes place. Casey's teammates can only scream his name. Is he dead?

Elsewhere, Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Brett (Kara Killmer) will continue with the training. They are slowly getting used to the idea of teaching newbies. Previously, they hemmed and hawed to Boden (Eamonn Walker) that they found the extra job tiring and a complete waste of time. This time around, both paramedics are looking forward to the task. They even prepared new strategies to share with the others.

"Chicago Fire" season 5 episode 19 airs Tuesday, April 25, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.