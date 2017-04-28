'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 20 Spoilers: Anna's Condition Gets Worse

Anna's (Charlotte Sullivan) condition is getting worse in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire." Is it time for Severide (Taylor Kinney) to let go of her?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFireAnna is dying in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Carry Me," the promo shows Boden (Eamonn Walker) telling Severide to hurry up and see Anna. The lieutenant is out in the field when his superior catches up to him and talks to him. In the clip, Anna looks very sick. Even after the operation, her health has not been improving. Viewers get the idea that she will soon pass away, leaving Severide heartbroken.

Anna must have known about her condition, hence she tried to stay away from her boyfriend. After the dinner with Severide's father, she noticeably put as much distance between the two of them as possible. However, the teaser shows that she is done pushing the lieutenant away. They even share a kiss. Severide looks ready to cry after seeing how frail Anna has become.

Meanwhile, the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Casey (Jesse Spencer) will try to help out Kannell (guest star Kamal Angelo Bolden) even if it means risking his life. Kannell is an old friend of Casey's. Their two groups are out in the field for training. Dawson (Monica Raymund) will have no idea that her husband is in grave danger. She and Brett (Kara Killmer) will be busy in the center once again, training newbies.

Elsewhere, Otis (Yuri Sadarov) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) are in for a huge surprise. When they return to their apartment after work, they will find out that they have a new roommate. The newest addition to the team is ready to settle in. Both Otis and Cruz will have to adjust to the situation. Will the two have difficulty befriending the newcomer?

"Chicago Fire" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.