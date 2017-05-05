'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 21 Spoilers: Severide Puts New Member Jason in Danger

Severide (Taylor Kinney) will put a colleague's life in danger in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Sixty Days," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the lieutenant will make life difficult for the newest addition in the team, Jason Kannell (guest star Kamal Angelo Bolden), who is a good friend of Casey's (Jesse Spencer). He first appeared in the show's previous episode.

Severide must still be reeling from the death of his girlfriend, Anna (Charlotte Sullivan). Boden (Eamonn Walker) has likely asked him to go on leave and rest for a while, but he will choose to go to work to forget his heartache.

Unfortunately for everyone, a distracted Severide makes for a dangerous teammate. In the promo, he and Kannell will be partners on a case. Inside a football stadium, a man is dangling to his death, suspended with a rope. He must be part of the cleaning team. Severide and Kannell quickly suit up to save the man. In the clip, both of them are supposed to pull the traumatized man up, but something goes terribly wrong. It must be Severide's fault, because the next thing they know, the man is plummeting to the ground.

Kannell must also be fearing for his life while suspended up in the air. One wrong move and he, as well as Severide, will also fall to their deaths. In the event that he and the lieutenant survive and the man dies, both of them will be facing an inquiry. It will not be good for Kannell's record, as he is just new in Firehouse 51.

Meanwhile, Cruz (Joe Minoso) will face the consequences of his actions when he hurt a customer in the bar he was working in last episode. Mouch (Christian Stolte) will reportedly be forced to step in and help his colleague.

