'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 22 Spoilers: Dawson and Casey Deal With Domestic Problem

Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) will fight over her father in the upcoming season finale of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "My Miracle," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the continued presence of Dawson's dad (guest star Daniel Zacapa) at the couple's apartment will put a strain on their relationship. While Casey has no problem seeing his father-in-law on a regular basis, the fact that he shows no intention of leaving their house is grating on his nerves. Dawson does not have the heart to tell her dad to go, though, resulting to further tension between her and her husband.

Casey has a lot on his mind lately. He is also busy at work, determined to fight for his first responders' bill. The promo shows, however, that he will have an even bigger problem to face.

In the clip, a huge factory is on fire. Inside, Casey will find himself trapped, with the only exit becoming blocked. Before Cruz (Joe Minoso) or any of the firefighters can go to him, an explosion rocks the place. Boden (Eamonn Walker) is shown hailing him on the radio, confirming what they all fear to be true. Casey starts talking to his wife, telling her he loves her. Is there really no hope left for him?

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Herrmann (David Eigenberg) doing his best to make a young boy smile. In the teaser, he and the others are shown responding to an emergency call. Smoke is coming out of a car at the middle of a bridge. The boy is then rescued, but it looks like he is the only one of his family who survived the accident. Some of the members of Firehouse 51 are shown escorting the boy to a baseball field. There, he will meet his hero. The smiles on Herrmann's and the boy's faces reveal how happy they both are.

"Chicago Fire" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.