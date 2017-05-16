'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 22 Spoilers: Powerful Season Finale Puts One Main Character's Life at Risk

Lives and careers are put on the line in the final episode of NBC's hit drama series "Chicago Fire." Can Firehouse 51 ever hope for a miracle in the midst of the most hopeless situations?

YouTube/Chicago FireA warehouse fire puts one fireman’s life at risk in season 5 finale of “Chicago Fire.”

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "My Miracle," both truck and squad will be put at risk when a dangerous warehouse fire breaks out. On top of this, the first responders of Firehouse 51 are called into duty while in the midst of dealing with their own personal issues and losses.

For married couple Gabby (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer), the primary source of their problem is the former's drunken father (Daniel Zacapa) overstaying his welcome at their home. Aside from this, Casey also has his first responders bill that he hopes to keep fighting for despite a lack of support from his fellow Aldermen.

But it seems that these issues would be the least of the couple's concerns. The official trailer teases that a daring rescue at the aforementioned warehouse fire will get Casey trapped in with seemingly no means of escape. Is Firehouse 51 about to lose one of its valuable members in what the series promises to be a powerful season finale?

YouTube/Chicago Fire

Meanwhile, Mouch (Christian Stolte) may be considering leaving Firehouse 51 of his own accord, while Hermann (David Eigenberg) goes to great lengths to make a young boy's dreams come true.

In other news, Deadline has just reported that co-showrunner Michael Brandt will be leaving the show along with executive producer/director Joe Chappelle. Derek Haas will continue on as the sole showrunner for the sixth season of "Chicago Fire," while the show's former camera operator Reza Tabrizi is said to be in talks to succeed Chappelle as executive producer.

The "Chicago Fire" season 5 finale airs on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.