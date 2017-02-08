'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Spoilers: 'NYPD Blue' Alum to Guest-Star; Boden Puts House 51 in Trouble

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"NYPD Blue" alum Esai Morales is joining Dick Wolf's small screen universe next month in a crossover between "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D." and the upcoming spinoff, "Chicago Justice."

Elizabeth Morris/NBCA promotional still from "Chicago Fire" season 5, episode 13, "Trading in Scuttlebutt"

Morales will play the role of the 30-year Chicago Police Department veteran, Chief Lugo. In his years in the field, he has mastered and preferred the "old style" policing methods of the department.

This makes it extra difficult for him to adapt to the new style, let alone lead the department into the modern approach of policing. Morales will first appear in "Chicago Fire" season 5.

Apart from the "NYPD Blue" actor, who also starred in other shows like "Criminal Minds," another actor in the person of "The West Wing" alum Bradley Whitford will also be part of the three-show crossover.

Whitford is set to play the role of a manipulative and zealous defense attorney named Albert Forest, who could not be bothered about the truth.

The "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Justice" crossover will air on Wednesday, March 1 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Until then, fans will be treated with new episodes from the Windy City-set shows.

For next week, "Chicago Fire" season 5 will air an episode titled "Trading in Scuttlebutt," in which Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) clashes with Chief Anderson (guest star Michael Hanrahan), a superior from another department working with the former's team on a "dangerous" accident.

The tension ensues when Boden makes an instant decision that overrules that of Anderson, who happens to be the incident commander whose house was the first to respond to the call.

"Feeling his authority was undercut and his reputation damaged, Anderson uses his power to make things miserable for Boden and all of House 51 feels the repercussions," the synopsis for "Chicago Fire" season 5, episode 13 reads.

The installment will also see Severide (Taylor Kinney) ponder on making a move that will change his life in big ways, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) perform a good deed and Brett (Kara Killmer) make "personal changes" to herself.

"Chicago Fire" season 5, episode 13, "Trading in Scuttlebutt," airs Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.