'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Air Date, Spoilers: Fate of Severide, Casey, and Kanell Already Sealed?

The "Chicago Fire" season 5 finale has infamously left fans with their hearts in their throats after a devastating turn of events left some of the finest firefighters of Firehouse 51 trapped in a burning factory.

Facebook/NBCChicagoFirePromotional image for NBC’s action-drama series “Chicago Fire” featuring Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund).

Questions about who survives and who doesn't have been hanging in the air ever since, and not even the promise of an immediate resolution by series co-creator Derek Haas can pacify the fans' concerns over their favorite characters' fate.

However, Haas may have just given the biggest hint to date regarding the survival of one key character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter following the heart-wrenching finale. When asked about Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) chances of getting together in the upcoming season, Haas said that he thought "will get closer in season six," but he added that it might not be in the way that people would like to think.

Does this mean that Severide will survive the fire? Haas wasn't as reassuring when asked about Mouch's (Christian Stolte) future should he happen to make it out of the factory alive.

"Well, we left Mouch in a very dire situation at the end of the season," Haas said. "His fate is in jeopardy and we will have to see what the premiere episode of season six brings," he added.

As for Casey's (Jesse Spencer) fate, his survival was initially embroiled in rumors of actor Spencer leaving the show. This speculation has since been addressed by representatives for the show as "not accurate."

Does this mean that Casey will be able to see his wife, Gabby (Monica Raymund), again and tell her face to face just how much he loves her?

Some fans are also hoping to see more of newcomer Kanell (Kamal Angelo Bolden) when the series returns for its sixth season. Since he's the newest addition to the team, he also seems to be the most expendable. But surviving that fire should be imperative for someone whose backstory has not even been explored on a character-driven show.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 premieres later this year on a new timeslot at 10 p.m. EDT on Thursdays.