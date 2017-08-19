'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Boden to Face Family Emergency

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Boden's wife will appear in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) will fear for his wife's safety in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

Showrunner Derek Haas recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the chief's mettle will be tested when Donna's (Melissa Ponzio) school catches fire. The EP said that Boden's wife is now teaching at a public high school in Chicago.

In the season's premiere episode, Firehouse 51 will respond to a desperate call about a burning school. The institution in flames will turn out to be Donna's work place. Fearing for his wife's life, Boden will find himself working alongside his firefighters, desperate to save the most important person to him.

"Yeah, that's been the theme of season six so far: How does your external family affect and influence your behavior or events within the firehouse family? How does your off-shift family affect your on-shift family? So you're going to see that right from the start in episode one where Donna Boden, played by Melissa Ponzio, comes in. ... He's not going to be standing out being the incident commander, he's throwing on his mask and going in. Donna's reaction to all of this and what she knows about the fire fills the first couple of episodes," the EP teased in the THR interview.

Meanwhile, spoilers are rife that someone will end up dead following the terrible scene that unfolded in last season's finale. Almost all of the firefighters got trapped inside the burning facility, and some fans are wondering who among Mouch (Christian Stolte), Herrmann (David Eigenberg), Severide (Taylor Kinney), Jason (Kamal Angelo Bolden) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) will not survive since clues have surfaced that the Firehouse 51 members will be attending a funeral in season 6. Some speculations indicate that the casualty will probably be Mouch, who had a heart attack while trapped inside the building.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will air on NBC on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT.