'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Brett and Antonio to Give Love Another Chance?

Brett and Antonio need to talk in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

Brett (Kara Killmer) and Antonio (Jon Seda) are in no way done with their relationship in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Derek Haas revealed that they have something big planned for the ex-lovers. Apparently, Brett and Antonio will be put in a situation where they will be forced to reflect on what happened to their relationship. This time around, there will be a major shift in how they view each other. Both Brett and Antonio have changed, and whether or not it is for the better still remains to be seen.

"I think there's a phoenix to rise from the ashes of last season's Brett and Antonio romance. I think they'll be brought together under — no spoilers — but difficult circumstances bring them together. I think that Brett is in a different place than when she entered that relationship the last time and Antonio is, too, so we're going to have fun with it. I say "fun" with my devious hat on," the EP teased.

It has been teased that a good friend of Brett will pay her a visit in the new installment. This buddy will reportedly urge her to start dating again. Antonio will probably have to endure seeing Brett going out with other guys before they can discuss if there is a chance of them getting back together.

Meanwhile, another storyline to look forward to is the appearance of Chief Boden's (Eamonn Walker) wife. Spoilers indicate that the Chicago public school where she is teaching will catch fire. Out of worry for Donna (Melissa Ponzio), Boden will reportedly find himself working alongside his firefighters to save those trapped inside. His wife will also play a pivotal role in the episode as she helps the authorities investigate what truly happened.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will air on NBC on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT.