'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Mouch's Fate To Be Revealed

Mouch's (Christian Stolte) life hangs in the balance in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire." Is it time for fans to say goodbye to the veteran firefighter?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFireMouch's future will be revealed in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

According to speculations, Mouch may not make it out alive in the NBC show's new installment. In last season's finale, he was shown passed out on the floor of a burning factory after an apparent heart attack. At the time, Mouch had already been considering retiring from duty and living the rest of his life as a civilian. Only a handful of his colleagues were aware of his plans, and if Mouch does decide to retire, Boden's (Eamonn Walker) team will lose a seasoned operator. The possibility of the firefighter dying due to health conditions seems to be a cruel way to end Stolte's storyline in the series.

Meanwhile, another Firehouse 54 member who is in danger is Casey (Jesse Spencer), who was last seen trapped inside the building. After a series of explosions, it became obvious that the only exit from the burning factory was obliterated. Casey was aware of it as well, and he started to say goodbye to wife Dawson (Monica Raymund) via the radio.

The premiere episode will reveal if he will be lucky enough to escape that situation and be reunited with Dawson.

Elsewhere, Severide (Taylor Kinney) is expected to struggle with his emotions following the death of his girlfriend, Anna (Charlotte Sullivan). Rumors claim that he will get comfort from Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) but spoilers indicate that whatever they have will only be friendship. Severide is reportedly not ready to be in a romantic relationship so soon after his loss. Stella, on the other hand, will have no problem waiting for him. Many of their fans are still hoping that they will reunite someday in the series.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will return on NBC on Sept. 28.