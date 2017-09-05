'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: New Poster Released, Will Casey Survive?

(Photo: Facebook/NBCChicagoFire) NBC's hit drama series "Chicago Fire" returns later this year for its sixth season.

"Chicago Fire" just dropped a new poster for season 6, giving fans some clues on what to expect next season.

Season 5 left off with a major cliffhanger showing a massive blaze. Fans are well aware that Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) survived the fire, but there were no signs that Matt Casey made it out alive. His last appearance in the previous season was his "you're my miracle" farewell speech to his wife Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund).

Viewers might be able to breathe a sigh of relief soon, as the new poster from NBC shows Casey standing alongside Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker), Brett (Kara Kilmer), Dawson and Severide. The Firehouse 51 squad looks soot-free and fresh-faced though — a complete opposite of how they all appeared during the tragic season 5 finale.

Although Casey is included in the poster, showrunner Derek Haas revealed that it might be too early to assume that he is alive. If one thing is for sure, the whole team will not be returning this season. "You can expect not everyone coming back for this season," he told TV Guide. "But I don't wanna say as to what causes that."

In addition, it has been confirmed that the upcoming installment picks up exactly where season 5 left off. This means everyone will immediately know what happened to the firefighters who were trapped during the blaze.

"You're going to get all of the answers that you were looking for. We don't gloss over anything," Haas teased last month. "All of what happened, happened and the results are going to be earned." He added that the series is doing "a time jump of a couple of months" as well.

The sixth season of "Chicago Fire" premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.