'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Severide Not Ready for New Romance

Severide (Taylor Kinney) will lie low from the romance department in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

Severide will remain single in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

According to CarterMatt, the lieutenant will take his time getting over the death of his girlfriend, Anna (Charlotte Sullivan), and will refrain from dating other women. Last season saw Severide at his lowest as he watched Anna grow weaker and finally die in his arms. Even after the operation that could have extended her life, she succumbed to her illness and passed away, leaving Severide reeling.

Soon after, Severide returned to work. His colleagues were all worried about him and urged him to take some time off to grieve. It looks like Severide will need more alone time to finally move on from Anna. This will be bad news for the fans who are hoping for a Severide-Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) reunion. Spoilers for season 6 predict that the lieutenant will get some TLC from his ex-girlfriend and this may lead to romance. The two were doing good in their relationship until her ex-husband came into the picture.

Even when Severide was falling in love with Anna, Stella was still supportive of him and volunteered to watch over his girlfriend after the operation. So far, he has not yet given Stella a chance to comfort him after Anna's death, but this may soon change. Their fans are still keeping their fingers crossed that the couple will end up together. After all, they still do not have closure in their relationship.

Meanwhile, the squad may also need to support another one of their members. In the previous finale, Casey (Jesse Spencer) was shown trapped in a burning building. He told Boden (Eamonn Walker) and the others that there was no way out and started to say goodbye to wife Dawson (Monica Raymund). Speculations are rife that he will pass away and leave her alone with their adoptive son.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will return on NBC on Sept. 28.