'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Stella to Fall In Love With Otis?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Stella is ready to a new romance in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) may have found a replacement for Severide (Taylor Kinney) in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

CarterMatt reported that the new installment will feature a storyline revolving around Stella and Otis' (Yuri Sardarov) quirky relationship. Executive producer Derek Haas said that their rivalry as friends/co-workers will continue, but there seems to be a chance that what they have could flourish to something more. Stella has been single ever since she and Severide called it quits. He decided to end things with her so he would not be involved in Stella's messy divorce from her ex-husband.

The fans have been positive with their comments on Stella and Otis so far, and even if they do consider romance in the future, this will not likely change. Stella deserves to be happy after dealing with an abusive husband and experiencing too much heartache. When she and Severide hooked up, the viewers could see that she was so into him. It took some time for Stella to be okay with the split, and even when Severide got involved with another woman, she tried to remain strong. Otis' optimistic attitude will be good for her.

Meanwhile, there seems to be trouble brewing between Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) in season 6. Speculations indicate that though they will be able to get through the previous season's cliffhanger - where Casey appeared to be trapped inside a burning building - more problems will beset them soon enough. Dawson's dad, Ramon (Daniel Zacapa), will be back to make problems for the couple. The last time he was there, she and Casey had a huge fight over him. Ramon had overstayed his welcome in the pair's apartment, and Casey told Dawson that her father needed to go and face his problems on his own instead of constantly relying on his kids.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will air on NBC on Sept. 28, 10 p.m. EDT.