'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Who Is the Mysterious Mr. Sprinkles?

Showrunner Derek Haas recently spoke about the "Mr. Sprinkle" character that the show has been teasing in Twitter for quite a while. According to him, fans will definitely like the man's personality when they see him interact with the others. Mr. Sprinkle is said to be appearing in episode 4 and will pop up again in the latter part of the new installment. Haas assured viewers that the character would definitely be full of surprises.

"Mr. Sprinkles is going to be coming in episode four. Mr. Sprinkles is, to me, going to be a fan favorite. We wouldn't be Chicago Fire if we didn't surprise you with Mr. Sprinkles' appearance down the road after episode four. But probably around the time you've forgotten about Mr. Sprinkles, you might see Mr. Sprinkles again. That's all I'm going to tell you," the EP told The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Haas revealed (via People's Choice) that there would be no gala in season 6, at least during the first half. Fans will not be able to see their favorite characters wearing formal clothes, just like in the anniversary party featured in the last installment. Some of the exciting storylines that are expected to be included in the upcoming episodes are Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson's (Monica Raymund) future and Brett (Kara Killmer) and Antonio's (Jon Seda) complicated relationship.

It has been teased that Brett and Antonio will have to work things out regarding their failed relationship when they meet again. Difficult circumstances will reportedly push them together to give them a chance to talk about what happened. Brett is said to be more understanding this time around and so will Antonio, thus fans are hoping they will give their love another chance.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will air on NBC on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT.