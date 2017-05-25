'Chicago Justice' news: Show canceled by NBC after one season

NBC has officially pulled the plug on "Chicago Justice."

After just one season, the newest addition to Dick Wolf's famed franchise has been axed by NBC. It was the only "Chicago" series to not get picked up for another season. Earlier this month, the network renewed "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire."

According to Deadline, rumors about the cancellation of "Chicago Justice" had already been surfacing since April. The show's fate is not much of a surprise since the financial relationship between NBC and Wolf is quite complex. It's also worth noting that broadcast drama series are not as lucrative as they were before, with limited opportunities in the cable off-network and Subscription Video on Demand space.

All "Chicago" programs performed well during the latest TV season. During its freshman run, "Chicago Justice" had an average of 1.5 rating among adults aged 18 to 49, while "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." both had a 1.9 rating. Original series "Chicago Fire" ranked the highest with its 2.3 rating.

Released in March, the procedural starred Carl Weathers as State's Attorney Mark Jefferies and Philip Winchester as lawyer Peter Stone. "Justified" star Joelle Carter," Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda and "UnREAL" actress Monica Barbaro were also on the show.



Seda, who was a series regular in "Chicago P.D." since its 2014 debut, helped launch "Chicago Justice" when his character Antonio Dawson was transferred to the series. NBC has yet to reveal whether Seda will come back to his original show to reprise his role.

Despite the cancelation, Wolf's dominance in the scripted series industry stays intact. His "Law & Order" has been renewed for a 19th season and is set to air in the fall. Wolf's new show, titled "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers," will also come out later this year.