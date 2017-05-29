'Chicago P.D.' News: Sophia Bush Exits Series After Four Seasons

Sophia Bush has left "Chicago P.D." after four years on the show.

According to Deadline, the procedural drama's female star is leaving of her own accord, although she could still return to the series sometime in the future. The departure of Bush's character, Det. Erin Lindsay, was already hinted at in the season 4 finale of "Chicago P.D." Erin was offered to work with the FBI in New York, but her decision was not revealed in the said episode.

The Daily Mail noted that Bush's exit is not the only behind-the-scenes change in the series. Executive producer and co-creator Matthew Olmstead is leaving the series to focus on a different project.

While taking a break from TV, Bush is expected to focus on her big-screen projects. The 34-year-old is currently filming "Acts of Violence," which stars Bruce Willis and is directed by Brett Donowho. She will be seen in the 2017 feature film "Marshall" alongside Kate Hudson and Dan Stevens as well.

Bush's exit from "Chicago P.D." is rumored to open the possibility of a "One Tree Hill" revival. Before becoming famous for NBC's cop drama, Bush was known for her role as Brooke Davis in the series, which ran from 2003 to 2012..

Throughout her stint in the NBC series, Bush also appeared in other Dick Wolf-created shows, including "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Justice," and "Law & Order: SVU."

Earlier this month, "Chicago P.D." was picked up for another season by the network. It will stay on the fall 2017-18 schedule and will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. NBC has yet to announce whether Bush's character will appear at all in the next installment.

Among all "Chicago" shows, "Chicago Justice" was the only program that got axed by NBC. However, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt recently said the cancelation does not necessarily mean the show is dead — hinting that it could be revived in the future.

The fifth season of "Chicago P.D." is expected to premiere September 2017 on NBC.