'Chicago P.D.' Season 4 Episode 20 Spoilers: Lindsay Unmasks Unlikely Suspects in Two Consecutive Episodes

An old friend turned out to be a secret enemy for Voight (Jason Beghe) in this week's episode of NBC's police procedural series "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD A screenshot of Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) from NBC's police procedural drama series "Chicago P.D."

When a weapon used in a recent murder case perfectly matched the one used in an older one that had already been resolved 17 years ago, Voight reached out to his ex-partner, Denny (Mykelti Williamson), to tell him that they might have put the wrong person in prison. Denny insisted that Voight needed to take a breather because what he thought was wrong.

But further investigation eventually led to Voight discovering that Denny had some bad blood to settle with the man they sent to prison and that the real murderer in their 17-year-old case was a man named Mark Scalise (Dana Ashbrook), Denny's criminal informant whom he helped cover up the crime. The recent murder was done by Mark's son, thus accounting for the murder weapon from both cases matching.

In the next episode of "Chicago P.D.," Voight and his crew will be called to investigate a string of armed bank robberies that may lead them to another surprising twist.

Upon responding to a call regarding an in-progress bank robbery, Voight will find himself butting heads with a certain Det. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who wants to take over with her Robbery-Homicide unit. But it will soon turn out that Upton is the least of their concerns when Lindsay (Sophia Bush) eventually reveals the surprising identity of the person behind the mask.

Upton herself will make her own surprising discovery when she encounters Desk Sgt. Platt (Amy Morton), who happens to have a special connection to her past.

How do these two women know each other? Who is the person behind the mask and what else does Lindsay know? And how will Voight handle his heated encounter with the overly eager Upton and her Robbery-Homicide unit?

"Chicago P.D." season 4 episode 21 titled "Fagin" airs on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.