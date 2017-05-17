'Chicago P.D.' Season 4 Episode 23 Spoilers: Lindsay Loses Badge in Season Finale; Is She Out of Intelligence for Good?

Lindsay (Sophia Bush) is about to lose her badge in the season finale of NBC's police procedural series "Chicago P.D."

YouTube/Chicago P.D.A screenshot of Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay from the season finale of NBC's police procedural series "Chicago P.D."

At the end of the previous episode, Lindsay was caught in a rather bad situation when Chief Lugo (Esai Morales) walked in on her shoving a loaded gun into the mouth of a sexual predator in a bid to get some answers. The case was eventually resolved, but Lindsay's action was called to question, and she was requested to appear in front of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) review board.

The official trailer reveals that Lindsay will be facing an aggravated assault case for what she did, which she will adamantly say that she does not regret at all. Her superiors, however, see this as a clear misconduct, and Lindsay may be asked to hand over her badge until further notice.

Moreover, the trailer also shows Voight (Jason Beghe) being forced to choose between dismissing Lindsay or having the entire Intelligence Unit shut down for good. The trailer ends with Voight warning an unseen adversary that should this person put Lindsay's life in jeopardy, Voight will be coming after him.

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Fork in the Road," this problem couldn't have come at the worse time. Lindsay's mother, Bunny (Markie Post) will get implicated in the murder case of her own boyfriend and will force the suspended Lindsay to try and navigate around CPD politics in order to help prove her mother's innocence.

Moreover, a case involving a group of high school students overdosing on a drug will closely relate back to Bunny's case. With all of these cases piling up, Lindsay is hard pressed to find a way to do her part in helping her mother out, but Voight will assure her that he'll take care of it. Would this assurance be enough to convince Lindsay to stand down? More importantly, will Lindsay ever make it back to the Intelligence Unit?

The "Chicago P.D." season 4 finale airs on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.