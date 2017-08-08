'Chicago P.D.' Season 5 Spoilers, Cast: New Details on Antonio's Return, Lindsay's Exit and Upton's Entrance

(Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC) Jon Seda in "Chicago Justice."

Antonio (Jon Seda) will work with old Intelligence Unit pals once more come "Chicago P.D." season 5.

In the previous season of the series, Antonio left his job in the police department and was brought in on the State Attorney's office.

His work as a chief investigator there was followed in the spinoff series, "Chicago Justice," which was unfortunately canceled after its first season.

While the legal drama has ended, Antonio's work continues on as he will join forces with the Intelligence unit for a case.

During the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, Seda teased to TV Guide the return of his character in "Chicago P.D." season 5:

The suspect that they're going after, they need someone to be a part of [the investigation] that this guy has no idea who he is and has never seen him before, and that turns out to be Antonio. From there kind of sparks Antonio's feelings about the old team and what makes him happy, and there'll be some questions as to how he would do it if he were to go back.

With Seda's return to "Chicago P.D." season 5 comes hopes that he will also be able to rekindle his romance with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) from "Chicago Fire."

"With the return of Antonio in that world, there's always that possibility. I love Kara Killmer, love working with her, and I would love to keep that going," Seda said.

While Antonio is coming back, Lindsay (Sophie Bush) will no longer be around in "Chicago P.D." season 5. The actress is yet to release an official statement about her exit.

However, executive producer Dick Wolf spoke about it during TCA, saying as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, "I don't think it will have any effect at all."

With Lindsay out, a new detective is joining the fold in "Chicago P.D." season 5 — Hailey Upton, who is played by Tracy Spiridakos and was introduced last season.

She teased in a separate THR interview that she will not be "stepping into" Lindsay's role. "I think of it as stepping aside," she said, adding that the "presence" of Bush's character will still be there.