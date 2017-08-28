'Chicago P.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Lindsay's Exit to Be Explained; Showrunner Hints at a New Leader

(Photo: Facebook/NBCChicagoPD) Featured is a promotional image for "Chicago P.D."

Det. Erin Lindsay's (Sophia Bush) abrupt departure will be explained right away when "Chicago P.D." returns for season 5.

Fans are well aware that Lindsay already left to join the FBI in New York. This means that the Intelligence Unit will be much different next season, with Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) taking her spot in the office.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, new showrunner Rick Eid assured viewers that Lindsay's exit will be explained in the fall premiere. He also teased that members of the unit will have different reactions to the loss of their friend.

Additionally, Eid mentioned that this coming installment will explore the "idea of reform." An independent auditor (Mykelti Williamson, who played Lt. Denny Woods in season 4) has been tapped by the chief of police and superintendent.

His main task, as Eid explained, will be overseeing the entire police department. He works by "making sure it operates in an appropriate way and in conformity with new guidelines and regulations."

The showrunner previously revealed that Lindsay's exit will be felt by each character "at different times." It will be more difficult for Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), who will certainly feel her absence in a "meaningful way." There is still no word on whether Bush will make an appearance on the first episode of season 5.

While season 5 meant the end for Bush's character, another familiar face is making his way back to the P.D.: Det. Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda). He is coming back as a detective again and he will be working on new cases with his partner Det. Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). It remains to be seen if he will be assigned with a new partner in the future.

The fifth season of "Chicago P.D." premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.