'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Ruzek is Still Not Over Burgess

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) will finally know how much their previous breakup affected Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDBurgess and Ruzek adjust to being around each other in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

Fans of the series were able to see the ex-couple interacting again last episode, as Burgess started her first day in Intelligence. She got promoted when Dawson (Jon Seda) left the team to become the lead investigator in the State Attorney's office.

Voight (Jason Beghe) assigned her to work with Olinsky (Elias Koteas) and the veteran detective was not happy about it. His previous partner, Ruzek, was teamed up with Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), while Lindsay (Sophia Bush) still has Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

When Burgess arrived at their headquarters, Ruzek was not around. Executive producer Matt Olmstead recently revealed that there is more to expect from this storyline.

"That's one of the surprises Burgess encounters when she goes over to Intelligence. She looks to him and thinks, 'Here's my ally, here's my rock, my friend,' when actually he doesn't want to deal with it. He kind of flees from having to interact with her, and she realizes actually Ruzek took [their breakup] a little bit harder than she anticipated," the EP shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Burgess and Ruzek broke up when it became apparent he had no plans to get married soon. After the messy separation, she became involved with Roman (Brian Geraghty), and for a while, things were awkward between the two men. Ruzek certainly acted like he had already forgotten Burgess. However, it looks as if he has been faking it all along.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the episode titled "You Wish" is out. As seen in CarterMatt, Halstead wants to know if Jimmy (guest star Tony Crane) is really Lindsay's father. He will run a DNA test for confirmation. Will his suspicions be correct?

"Chicago P.D." season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.