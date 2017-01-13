'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Voight to Dismiss Rixton?

Tension is brewing between Voight (Jason Beghe) and his former protégé Rixton (guest star Nick Wechsler) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Sanctuary," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that Voight will catch Rixton lying to him. It has not been long since the former gang member joined the squad. Voight arranged everything for him, believing that he will turn his life around. The other agents were skeptic about having an unknown someone with them, but Voight stood firm with his decision that Rixton will be part of the team. Is it time that he regret his actions? What did Rixton lie to him about?

Executive producer Matt Olmstead recently talked about what they have in store for Wechsler's character.

"We're going to explore the circumstances of why [Kenny] wants to leave the gang unit," Olmstead explains to TVLine. He adds: "The question becomes: Can [Kenny] make a transition into legitimate detective work when he came from the murky Wild West of the gang unit? That's this character's journey, which isn't entirely successful, at least at the outset. Do old habits die hard? And does that kind of break Voight's heart, in terms of wanting this kid to move forward like he, himself, did?"

Meanwhile, the squad will take on one of its toughest cases to date. A woman jogging at the park is later found murdered. When Rixton and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) respond to the call, they catch a glimpse of two people fleeing from the scene. What follows is a tension-filled chase that ends in a church. The suspects go inside and when the agents try to come after them, they meet resistance from the priest. The other parishioners quickly gather and surround the police. They have no intention of allowing law enforcement to enter the church. What will happen in the standoff?

"Chicago P.D." season 4 episode 12 will air on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.