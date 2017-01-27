'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Platt Gets Emotional Over A Case

A sensitive case will take its emotional toll on Platt (Amy Morton) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDPlatt gets emotional in the upcoming episode of "Chicago PD."

In the episode titled "I Remember Her Now," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the Intelligence Unit will handle a possible case of sex trafficking. The police will be called in to investigate the murder of a young woman whose body was found in an abandoned building. A preliminary probe reveals she was from a treatment center for troubled girls. The victim suffered a lot prior to her death, considering the condition of the corpse.

Voight (Jason Beghe) will send Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to go undercover and see if their suspicion of sex trafficking is true. The police have reasons to believe that the girls at the center are being traded for sexual favors. Everyone at headquarters is invested in the case, especially Platt. Previous records will reveal that the dead girl was once brought to the District. Platt is disappointed in herself because she cannot remember meeting the girl.

As seen in the promo, Halstead's entry into the treatment center goes without a hitch. Inside, he meets a girl who has obviously been beaten up. The detective urges her to trust him and tell the truth about what is really happening. Later on, the whole place is in pandemonium. The girls are being corralled by unidentified men. Voight's suspicions must be true. However, Halstead's cover is on the verge of getting blown. He must protect his identity or the bad guys may target him.

The last scene shows Voight staring at a corpse. The body lies spread-eagle in what appears to be a huge cage. Is it Halstead or another girl victim? Voight's expression reveals his agony. He cannot fathom how the person must have suffered from the hands of evil people. They must capture the criminals and save the other girls before it is too late.

"Chicago P.D." season 4 episode 13 airs on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.