'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Voight Gives Halstead a Special Assignment

Voight (Jason Beghe) will choose Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to go on an undercover mission in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "I Remember Her Now," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Lindsay's (Sophia Bush) boyfriend will infiltrate a treatment center for troubled girls to see if the whispers of anomalous activities going on inside are true. The case will start when the police find the body of a teenager in an abandoned building near the center. Investigation reveals that she was being treated before she ran away. Voight has a nasty suspicion that the girls in the institution are being traded for sexual favors. He needs someone to go undercover to check and he will pick Halstead.

The promo shows Halstead's successful attempt to go inside without alerting anyone about his true identity. He will befriend a teenager and will try to convince her to trust him. Soon, Halstead will realize that he is in over his head. Voight's suspicion appears to be true. Men are shown corralling the girls and Halstead is caught in the crossfire.

Later on, Voight and the others are shown staring at a body. It remains unclear if it is Halstead's. Voight's expression hints that the person is someone important. Could he have inadvertently caused his agent's untimely death? How will Lindsay react to the news?

It will not be the first time Voight and Lindsay clash over Halstead. Previously, Voight was the reason why she underwent depression. He forbade her to have a relationship with Halstead. Incidentally, the question on whether Voight is actually Lindsay's father still stands. Bunny (Markie Post) has admitted that Jimmy Sanguinetti (Tony Crane) was not her dad. The big shocker was when it was revealed that Bunny had a brief affair with Voight long ago.

"Chicago P.D." season 4 episode 13 airs on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.