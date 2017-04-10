'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 20: Voight Reunites With Former Partner

Voight (Jason Beghe) will reunite with his former partner, Denny Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson), in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Grasping for Salvation," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that a murder will transport Voight back to his past, where he handled a somewhat similar case. When the squad investigates the death of a young man, Voight will realize that the murder weapon used is the same as with an old case he had 17 years ago. As Vought digs back into his old files and connections, he will have no choice but to ask for Denny's help. The lieutenant does not know what to make of Voight's request, but he will make sure that his old friend will be careful and not make trouble.

The ongoing murder case will take a turn for the worse when the victim's father (guest star Philip Casnoff) tries to block any attempt of the Intelligence Unit to help. A prominent defense attorney, he wants Area Central Homicide to take over his son's case. Voight and his team are determined to solve this mission, though. Will they be able to do so without butting heads with the irate lawyer?

Last episode, the squad helped Burgess (Marina Squerciati) when her sister Nicole (guest star Jules Willcox) was assaulted.

The episode was the last time viewers would see Squerciati for a while since she went on maternity leave. The actress talked to TVLine about the storyline and how it changed her character's dynamics with Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). According to her, there was a scene where Ruzek was comforting Burgess, but it was cut in postproduction.

"There was one last scene with Ruzek where we're together that got cut. It's funny: You build a story with the pages that you have, and the audience doesn't get to see the full story. I love the story that they chose... I think behind the scenes, she is definitely relying on him," Squerciati shared with TVLine.

"Chicago P.D." season 4 episode 20 airs on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.