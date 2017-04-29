'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 21 Spoilers: Lindsay Gets in Trouble With the Law

Lindsay (Sophia Bush) will choose whether to help a suspect escape or not in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDLindsay is in a bind in the upcoming episode of "Chicago PD."

In the episode titled "Fagin," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the unit will be tapped to investigate a series of robberies in the city. Tension will escalate when Voight (Jason Beghe) butts heads with the Robbery-Homicide unit and their leader, Detective Hailey Upton (guest star Tracy Spiridakos). Their bickering will not help while both teams try to stop an in-progress bank break-in. Upton wants the Intelligence unit to step out and let them take over. As expected for Voight, he will not take that lying down.

As both squads try to one-up the other, tension will rise between Upton and Platt (Amy Morton). Apparently, the two have a special connection. It looks like they have known each other for many years.

Meanwhile, Lindsay will find herself in a precarious situation. The promo shows that she will be able to catch one of the robbers. They fight for control and she successfully pulls off his mask. Lindsay's reaction as she recognizes who the man is suggests he is someone close to her. Could it be Jimmy Sanguinetti (Tony Crane), the one she thought was her father?

Lindsay has a choice to make. She either overpowers the culprit and alerts her team of the situation or she lets him go. From how it looks like, she is in a bind. Her expression reveals she will allow the robber to escape. If Lindsay ends up doing it, she will break the law. The fact that Upton and her squad are watching Intel's every move will make things more complicated for her. Voight might not be able to save her this time around.

"Chicago P.D." season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.