'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 22 Spoilers: Squad Hunts Down an Internet Killer

Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team will take down a vicious killer who broadcasts his grisly deeds via the internet in the upcoming episode of "Chicago PD."

In the episode titled "Army of One," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the Intelligence Unit will be tapped to investigate a series of murders. The first one comes in the form of a live video. In the feed, a man is shown being tortured and then burned alive. A deeper probe will reveal that the victim was an ex-convict who served years in jail for statutory rape. When another case of a similar nature surfaces, Voight and his squad must hurry and track down the killer before he can attack anyone again.

While digging for evidence, the unit will discover that the crimes are connected to group named the Perv Hunters. The cases may or may not also be associated with suspected pedophiles. The promo shows the team tracking down and raiding the organization's headquarters. In one scene, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is shown carefully picking up a young boy who is unconscious. The pedophile angle must be true. The hunt is definitely on for the man whom they dubbed as the "Internet killer."

Meanwhile, the episode is expected to be another emotional one for Lindsay (Sophia Bush). Last episode, she killed a young man. The police were in red alert because a series of kidnappings was taking place. The Intelligence Unit responded to an urgent call about an in-progress bank break-in. Lindsay managed to take down one of the robbers, but when she took off the criminal's mask, she saw that he was nothing but a teenager. She took the discovery badly.

Soon after, they managed to trace the boss behind the operation. Due to lack of evidence, however, they could not pin the crimes on him. In the teaser, Lindsay is shown talking to the suspect. She tells him that it is only a matter of time until he rots in jail.

"Chicago P.D." season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.