'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Antonio to Reunite With Former Colleague

Antonio (Jon Seda) is set to reunite with a former colleague from the State Attorney's office in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monica Barbaro from "Chicago Justice" will reprise her role as Assistant State Attorney Anna Valdez in the new installment of the NBC series. She will appear in the fourth episode titled "Snitch."

Antonio and Anna previously worked together at the State Attorney's office when he transferred there to be its lead investigator. In a recent interview with Seda, he said he was optimistic that he would once again work with his "Justice" colleagues as they guest star in the cop drama.

"I think they're well-loved and well-received by the powers that be and Dick Wolf is really good at doing things like that, so I wouldn't be surprised if down the road, there's some kind of connection to someone else who was on Justice," Seda said.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence Unit will welcome a new member in season 5. Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is set to join the team as a replacement for Lindsay (Sophia Bush). Halstead's (Jesse Lee Soffer) love interest has resigned from the squad and accepted the job offer with the FBI in New York. Upton will be his new partner. Spoilers indicate that the two will be good friends, as she helps him move on from his failed relationship with Lindsay. There is a hint, though, that they may become romantically involved later on in the installment.

Halstead is not the only one who will struggle with Lindsay's exit. Voight (Jason Beghe) will also deal with his own disappointment that his foster daughter left the team. It was he who encouraged her to consider the FBI job, as he knew it was a golden opportunity for her. Still, they have been co-workers and friends for so long that it will take a while for him to stop missing her.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will air on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.